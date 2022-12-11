Youssef En-Nesyri’s jump, who scored Morocco’s winner against Portugal, “was historic in every respect”. The goal not only took the Moroccan national team and an African country to the semi-finals of a World Cup for the first time, it was also a record-breaking goal. The height reached by the Moroccan striker from Sevilla, according to the Spanish sports newspaper ‘Marca’ which cites the calculation made by Bein Sports, was 2.78 metres. Thus En-Nesyri surpassed the height of Cristiano Ronaldo’s headed goal against Sampdoria which had been measured at 2.5 metres.