After the definitive closure of the Qualifying processes, with three quotas remaining to be settled, this Friday it will be known how the eight groups will be formed and an indication of the potential rivals of the Round of 16. The host Qatar will be the only team that will have its debut in the great football event. Italy, the great absentee; Germany, the fear of the ‘seeded’.

The World Cup is imminent and it begins to penetrate all football fans. Almost four years have passed since France lifted the trophy at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow; A World Cup cycle conditioned by a pandemic and, upon closing, the outbreak of a war, ended.

Doha is the stage where all eyes are set for the first major event of the 2022 Qatar World Cup: the draw. This Friday, Gianni Infantino -president of FIFA- and a constellation of retired stars of all time will be in charge of opening the balls that will determine the composition of the eight zones.

In France 24 we review as a guide the most important thing to understand about this event: What is the system like? Are there rival restrictions? What happens to the three undefined countries? In addition, absent and an overview of the composition of the copons.

Basic rules in the World Cup draw

The operation to define the conformation of the groups is similar to the one that governs for the continental competitions of clubs. It is forbidden for two countries -with the exception of the European ones for a numerical question- of a Confederation to coincide in the same zone.

The case of the UEFA representatives is inevitable because they are 13, but, yes, they cannot be three. It is worth clarifying that Australia, despite being a country in Oceania, competes for the Confederation of Asia, so it cannot coincide with the other members of that region.

There will be eight balls in four different goblets and the location of each participant was decided by the FIFA Ranking. However, there are exceptions. For example, Qatar (51st in the ranking) will be one of the ‘Head of series’ for being the host and will occupy Group A.

The Qatari National Team will be the only debutant in this World Cup. It will be hostess and ‘seeded’ © AP / Darko Vojinovic

The exceptions also apply to the three quotas that have not been defined. These are one of the UEFA (Wales are waiting for the winner of Scotland-Ukraine, postponed by the war) and the winners of the intercontinental playoffs: Costa Rica – New Zealand and Peru – United Arab Emirates/Australia (due to the Third Round duel of the AFC).

The three teams that are awarded the tickets to Qatar will inevitably stop in Pot 4, regardless of their position in the Ranking. For example, although the placement of Wales and Peru would correspond to Pot 3, as their presence is not guaranteed they will be considered for the last chalice in order to carry out the draw naturally.

Going further, the system also marks the pairings for the Round of 16, which will be the traditional one since the tournament has 32 teams: AB, CD, EF and GH, the first from each zone, against the second from the other. What is not sentenced is the distribution of each game in the general table, which will also be known this Friday.

The balls of each Copon

In the first –the so-called ‘Seeded Heads’- Qatar is joined by the best seven in the FIFA Ranking who are classified. That is, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

In the second there are rivals of weight, but the one that instills the most fear is Germany. The poor Teutonic participation in the European Championship and the last Nations League strangely placed her in Pot 2 and she will be the opponent that everyone wants to avoid. However, the Netherlands, Uruguay, Denmark and Croatia also appear as renowned pitfalls. They complete Switzerland, Mexico and the United States.

To the third belong Senegal -brand new African champion and with a squad of world figures-, Iran -best Asian-, Morocco -with a quasi-European squad-, Robert Lewandowski’s Poland, Japan, South Korea, Serbia and Tunisia.

In the latter, along with the three yet to be defined are Canada -the best in CONCACAF-, Cameroon, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia and Ghana. Although they are in Copon 4, the South Americans and the Africans have performance and a level of Qualifiers that do not make them accessible prey.

Italy will be the weight loss in the Cup and Mohamed Salah the figure that Qatar did not reach

The ‘Azzurri’ is the only world champion team that will not give the present in the maximum event. A classification that seemed dominated and the lifting of the European Championship not only positioned Italy as a fixture in the World Cup, but also led it to think of it as a cheerleader of the competition.

However, the November window -the last of 2021- was fateful for the ‘tans’: a draw in Rome against the persecuting Switzerland and a meager 0-0 in Belfast with Northern Ireland condemned it to the Repechage.

The draw for the path to the desired ticket put Portugal on the horizon in a possible final, but those led by Roberto Mancini did not even reach that definition: the 0-1 in Palermo against the surprising North Macedonia cut them off.

Jorginho regrets the elimination against North Macedonia. The ‘Azzurri’ will be the only world champion absent in Qatar. © Antonio Calanni, AP

With less resonance also stand out the lack of nations like Russia, favorite in their Repechage series, but disqualified due to the invasion in Ukraine; Colombia, with abundant technical wealth, but without the ability to overthrow Ecuador and Peru, two teams with fewer resources; Algeria, the best African in the world until a dismal 2022 that had him starring in the African Cup of Nations and his series with Cameroon.

As for the stars who were not accompanied by the level of their teammates, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah stands out, who even missed his penalty in the definition against Senegal; the Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Norwegian Erling Haaland, the Algerian Riyad Mahrez and, of course, a large part of the Italian squad led by ‘Gigio’ Donnarumma and Jorginho.