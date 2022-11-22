Denmark and Tunisia do battle in the first match of Group D of Qatar 2022, but do not go beyond a 0-0. Nonetheless, an enjoyable race played at good pace that of Al Rayyan’s Education City Stadium, in which one goal on each side is canceled for offside (both without intervention by the Var), Schmeichel becomes the protagonist of a miracle on Jebali and Cornelius devours an apparently scored goal. A draw therefore emerges which brings the teams of Hjulmand and Kadri to 1 point, awaiting the match between France and Australia, the other two rivals in the group. Great balance in the first half of the game, but the Tunisian national team, with courage and initiative, play better than the Danish one. The North Africans created their first big chance in the 12th minute, when Drager tried from outside with a shot that was deflected by Christensen and narrowed wide.

A dozen minutes later it just comes disallowed a goal in Jebali due to a clear offside position (already recognized directly by the linesman), while in the 43rd minute the Odense forward tries with a one-on-one dug in with Schmeichel, the star of an absolutely miraculous save.

In the second half, after another good start for Tunisia, Denmark also tried to stick their nose out, seeing a goal by Skov Olsen canceled due to an offside at the start of the action by the newcomer Damsgaard. In the 69th minute, however, it was Dahmen who saved from Eriksen’s poisonous left foot by deflecting for a corner, which gave rise to another great chance for Cornelius who, from close range, was unable to head into the net on Christensen’s aerial bank, barely touching the ball and making her carom on the pole. Therefore the great balance resistsin the final the Danes try to push harder in search of the big shot, but until the triple whistle the result does not change.