“The World Cup party is already going through the streets of Doha!”

This is how the Organization and Legacy Committee of Qatar 2022 celebrated the joy that was lived this weekend in the streets of the Qatari capital, one week before the start of the World Cup, scheduled for November 20.

There were batucadas, flags, wigs, hats and many shouts from fans supporting Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, France, England, Mexico or Portugal.

But some fans from those countries began to question the authenticity of their “compatriots” in Qatar.

Through social networks, they noted that a large part of the alleged fans had features very similar to those of the inhabitants of the Middle East.

“These kids, what part of Spain are they from?” asked a Twitter user, showing the parade of Spaniards blowing bugles and beating drums without much rhythm. A couple, speaking in Spanish, celebrated their support for “La Roja” in Qatar.

While parading along the Corniche avenue, one of the main arteries of Doha, the presumed Argentine fans wore masks of some Argentine national teams.

A few sang in Spanish the classic cry of encouragement “Come on, come on, Argentina…!”. However, the rest seemed just trying to keep up. “Do they get paid to be fans of other countries or what’s up?asked a user on Twitter.

The Brazilian batucada was also present. But the rhythm was not the classic of the verdeamarela party.

In the parade there were also fans from France or England who also attracted attention.

In the case of the Mexicans, the World Cup party was different.

The Embassy of Mexico in Qatar reported that the community of compatriots in the country met in a different location to encourage the upcoming arrival of the Mexican National Team.

Shouts of “Mexico, Mexico!” They were chanted by a few dozen attendees with the classic Mexican hats and the tricolor flag.

Traveling to the World Cup this year may be a problem for fans due to high costssays Dan Roan, BBC sports editor.

“There is uncertainty about the fan experience in Qatar. Apartments, hotel rooms, desert camps, villas, and even rooms on cruise ships have been made available. But some fans have complained about the limited and expensive hosting options.Roan explains.

This may be a factor that limits the presence of fans from the 32 countries participating in the World Cup.

BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/deportes-63630499, IMPORTING DATE: 2022-11-14 20:30:05

BBC NEWS WORLD