Until a few months ago, the Budweiser brewery positioned itself as one of the main sponsors of the FIFA World Cup that is taking place in Qatar.. However, a few days after the start of the contest, the Qatari authorities made the decision to regulate alcohol consumption.

(Keep reading: Penalty in favor of Wales, play that equalizes the score of the United States (1-1)).

Budweiser had already invested in a contract that reached 75 million euros with the highest regulatory body for sports, which allowed it to have exclusive points of sale in Doha, in football stadiums and, of course, in thel Fan Fest, which was selected by the government of that country asian as the only point allowed for the consumption of intoxicating beverages.

“After discussions between the authorities of the host country and FIFA, the decision was made to concentrate the sale of alcoholic beverages at the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and authorized venues, eliminating the beer sales points in the perimeters of the 2022 World Cup stadiums. There is no impact on the sale of Bud Zero, which will remain available in all World Cup stadiums,” Fifa explained in a press release.

(Read: See the story of the Mexican who arrived in Qatar with a speaker on his back).

Photograph of the trophy of a representation of the World Cup at the opening of the Qatar 2022 championship. Photo: EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Budweiser found the solution

Given the situation that left millions of beer cans stored in the warehouses of Qatar customsYes, Budweiser has announced a solution so that these drinks have a productive destination after the World Cup.

“New day, new tweet. The country that wins gets the ‘Buds’. Who’s going to win?” wrote the brewery’s Twitter account accompanied by a photo of a warehouse with thousands of cans stacked on top of each other.

He is expected toa multinational denounces the Arab country for having prevented the entry and sale of beers into the country, in addition to failing to comply with the commercial agreements made with Fifa.

(Also: Summary of day two of Qatar 2022: England thrashed and Senegal did not hold).

More news

The youngest and veteran players of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

‘I’m ready to play’: President Biden cheered on the US team

The Netherlands suffered, but gave the first blow at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Jaime Eduardo Paz Paredes

Editor Trends