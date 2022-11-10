The fans do any pose to be in a World Cup, especially if their team will be there, and especially if they are Argentine. It is the case of a fan who has an incredible story to tell, full of sacrifices to be able to accompany the team of Lionel Messi in Qatar.

His name is Lucas Villarroela young Argentine who traveled to the Asian country with only a thousand euros in his pocket.

All for Messi and Argentina

In order to survive, while the World Cup arrives, and during the World Cup, Lucas has had to sleep in the streets of Doha, in a tent. In addition, he begs for food, drinks water from a fountain and does whatever it takes to survive.

“I did 24 thousand kilometers in a month and a half. Everything to see the National Team, Leo (Messi) and the River players. A low cost World Cup could be said,” he said in a note with the Argentine channel TyC Sports.

“First I stopped in Peru and then I did Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Paris, Turkey and I arrived here on September 7. I came early because I didn’t have tickets. On August 1 I was already in Madrid. I missed three flights and that’s how we are,” he said. .

Lucas has made every effort to be there and survive until the World Cup. “I arrived here with a thousand euros. I spent three days without sleeping because they kicked me out. I asked for food, lodging, there are water sources here. I want to hold out until the end to see if I can get a ticket to the final. You have to make an effort because the reward is going to be nice. Eating is cheap, but lodging is expensive,” he said.

But there is more to this dramatic story of passion. “I had to move when it got dark. It was getting dark and I was going to sleep for an hour or two. Then I would go to the malls or the 24-hour eating houses to get some sleep, charge my cell phone, Internet. I’m moving so as not to attract the attention of the Police. I get up, rest a bit, charge my cell phone and go the other way.”

And if you ask him why he does what he does, he knows his answer by heart. “I came for everything that Scaloni represents, the Scaloneta, Leo (Messi). I had a fight with my girlfriend and I had an old truck that my grandfather had left me. I sold it, I didn’t care about anything anymore. I started hot because I said ‘no I wanted to be here more.”

However, Lucas has more tasks: as a good River Plate fan, he promised a friend the player’s signature Julian Alvarezand not only that, he wants to stamp Messi’s arm on his.

