Clamorous defeat of Argentina against Saudi Arabia, in the debut match of the two teams at the soccer World Cup underway in Qatar. Messi’s initial lead from a penalty was not enough for the Albiceleste: Saudi first equalized with a goal from Al Shehri, and then took the lead with a definitive goal from Al Dawsari. In the stands of the Lusail stadium, two fans, one Argentinian and one Saudi, exchanged the shirts of their respective national teams: the clip went viral on social media.



