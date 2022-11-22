Qatar 2022 World Cup, Argentina and Messi collapse against Saudi Arabia

Incredible at Qatar: L’Argentina from Messi loses the opening match at the World Cup 2022 against theSaudi Arabia. Absolute surprise. And say that the Select led by Scaloni had taken the lead after 10 minutes thanks to a penalty, better a penalty (light hold on Paredes in the area) converted by the same Messi. Then three goals disallowed for offside by the albinceleste and everything seemed calm. Instead in the second half the Arab national he turned the game around in 5 minutes with goals by Al Shehri (48th) e Al Dawsari (53rd). Lionel Messi is the first player to score in 4 different World Cups for Argentina (2006, 2014, 2018, 2022): surpassed at three by Batistuta (1994, 1998, 2002) and Maradona (1982, 1986, 1994): a record that the Pulce del PSG achieved in a bitter day.

Argentina loses at the 2022 World Cup and saves Mancini’s Italy record

for theArgentina defeat comes later 36 consecutive hits: the last knockout dates back to 2 July 2019 (defeat against Brazil). If Messi’s national team hadn’t lost, the record of Mancini’s Italy (at 37, he was interrupted in 2021 2-1 against Spain in the semi-finals of the Nations League). Fun fact: the last three teams to beat Argentina at the World Cup have won the trophy or reached the final (France, Croatia and Germany). Unlikely to happen to Saudi Arabia.

Argentina-Saudi Arabia, fear for Al-Shahrani’s injury

In the final of Argentina-Saudi Arabiafear for the defender Al-Shahrani hit in the face by a knee from goalkeeper and teammate Al-Owais, who came out of his own net to repel an opponent’s cross. The goalkeeper immediately understood the seriousness of the injury and loudly called for help. Then he sat on the floor crying. Fortunately, after a few minutes of fear, Al-Shahrani raised his thumb and exited the field conscious albeit on a stretcher. A shock injury that comes after Beiranvand in England-Iran.

Argentina-Saudi Arabia 1-2, Lautaro Martinez: “Lost due to our mistakes”

“It’s clear we lost the match because of our mistakes. We could have scored more than one goal in the first half,” he said Lautaro Martinezto the microphones of the “Clarin”, after the defeat against World Cup 2022 in Qatar of theArgentina against theSaudi Arabia. “We have to rest and think about what awaits us, there are two finals. The defeat hurts a lot because we wanted to start the World Cup by winning. We have to rest and think about correcting our mistakes”, the words of the forward from Inter And Argentina.

