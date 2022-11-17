Friday, November 18, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Qatar 2022: another piece fell to Lionel Scaloni in Argentina

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2022
in Sports
0


close

lionel scaloni

lionel scaloni

lionel scaloni

He is the second player the team has lost in less than 24 hours.

Less than an hour after announcing the loss due to injury for the Qatar World Cup-2022 of midfielder Nico González, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed this Thursday the second name that falls off the list for the same reason.

See also  F1 | Perez: "Just let Max pass, he was faster"

“The player Joaquin Correa He will also be disaffected from the World Cup squad due to injury. The replacement will be informed in the next few hours,” the AFA explained in a message on Twitter.

The causes of the fall of Joaquín Correa from the call

The Inter Milan player reportedly ended the friendly win 5-0 on Wednesday by Albiceleste in the United Arab Emirates with pain in one of his legs, although the AFA did not specify the nature of the problem.

Photo:

Norberto Duarte. AFP

Although in the case of Nico González it was immediately reported that Ángel
Correa (Atlético de Madrid) will be his replacement on the list, in Joaquín’s
Correa the identity of the chosen one took a little longer.

Subsequently, the AFA announced Thiago Almada, former Vélez Sarsfield player and today at Atlanta United, as Joaquín Correa’s replacement.

According to the regulations, the teams can make changes due to injury to their lists of 26 called up to one day before the date of their first World Cup match, which in the case of Argentina will be on Tuesday the 22nd against Saudi Arabia.

See also  Lionel Messi: a fan entered the field to ask for a photo

SPORTS
with AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Qatar #piece #fell #Lionel #Scaloni #Argentina

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Crystal Dynamics reveals Lara Croft may be returning in a new Tomb Raider

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.