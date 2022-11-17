Qatar 2022: another piece fell to Lionel Scaloni in Argentina

Less than an hour after announcing the loss due to injury for the Qatar World Cup-2022 of midfielder Nico González, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed this Thursday the second name that falls off the list for the same reason.

“The player Joaquin Correa He will also be disaffected from the World Cup squad due to injury. The replacement will be informed in the next few hours,” the AFA explained in a message on Twitter.

The causes of the fall of Joaquín Correa from the call

The Inter Milan player reportedly ended the friendly win 5-0 on Wednesday by Albiceleste in the United Arab Emirates with pain in one of his legs, although the AFA did not specify the nature of the problem.

Photo: Norberto Duarte. AFP

Although in the case of Nico González it was immediately reported that Ángel

Correa (Atlético de Madrid) will be his replacement on the list, in Joaquín’s

Correa the identity of the chosen one took a little longer.

Subsequently, the AFA announced Thiago Almada, former Vélez Sarsfield player and today at Atlanta United, as Joaquín Correa’s replacement.

According to the regulations, the teams can make changes due to injury to their lists of 26 called up to one day before the date of their first World Cup match, which in the case of Argentina will be on Tuesday the 22nd against Saudi Arabia.

SPORTS

with AFP

More sports news