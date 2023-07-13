Qasr Al Watan welcomed 60 male and female students from Rabdan Academy, who participated in an educational guided tour during which they learned about the most prominent cultural and historical features of the palace.

This tour comes within the framework of the activities of the summer camp organized by the Academy under the name “Ready, Ya Watan”, which aims to build and prepare future leaders and enrich their knowledge and personal skills through a variety of educational and interactive workshops.

Dalia Shawa, the guide responsible for the familiarization tour, said: “At Qasr Al-Watan, we are keen to highlight the features of the ancient heritage of our nation, and we seek to strengthen the national identity, and enable young minds to embrace the legacy of our past and discover ways to draw features of a brighter future, and we are pleased to see that such visits open Doors of inspiration open to all students.

For his part, Ahmed Saleh Al-Aidarous, Head of Communications Department at Rabdan Academy, expressed his thanks and appreciation for the valuable support provided by Qasr Al-Watan for the Academy’s summer camp “Ready, Ya Watan”, stressing the importance of the “Qasr” role in the success of this purposeful initiative, as an important partner within integrated efforts in cooperation With a number of relevant national authorities.

He said that the aim of the visit is to acquaint the participants with this ancient cultural landmark that reflects the heritage and history of the UAE, within the framework of an important and strategic axis of the program, which is the consolidation of their national identity.

During the visit, the students explored the various suites, halls and facilities of Qasr Al Watan, and learned about the knowledge heritage and ancient traditions of the United Arab Emirates. They also had the opportunity to learn through Qasr Al Watan educational brochures, through which they learned about the most prominent exhibitions and other information and unique facts that are unique to it.

The students began their tour from the Great Hall, where they learned about the ingenuity and craftsmanship of traditional Arab arts, which were embodied in its central dome, arched entrances, and stunning decorations and mosaics, which left a unique impression on these students and strengthened their feelings of love and appreciation for the features of Emirati and local arts and culture.

The students were also introduced to the Presidential Gifts Exhibition, which includes a wide range of valuable gifts presented over the years by heads of state and eminent personalities, who used them as a welcome language to express their love and appreciation for the UAE, which displays, in its various heritage patterns, a diverse cultural strip that sheds light on the history of peoples.

Students in the “House of Knowledge” hall learned about the commitment of the United Arab Emirates to preserving its identity and cultural roots, and explored the wide collection of artifacts and manuscripts that review the history of books in the Arab world and the Arab contributions to human civilization in various fields, and learned about the great influence of science and historical knowledge. Which contributed to drawing the features of the bright present of the state.

The tour also included the spirit of cooperation hall dedicated to hosting important official meetings and summits, which reviews the outstanding efforts and achievements behind the march of renaissance and prosperity in the United Arab Emirates.

At the end of the visit, the students expressed their feelings of pride in the distinguished role of the UAE and its leadership in various fields, which were embodied in the various features of the National Palace and what they reflect of the authenticity of heritage, the fragrant past, and the present’s vision for a more prosperous future.