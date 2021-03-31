ABU DHABI (WAM) – Qasr Al Watan – one of the few functional presidential palaces in the world that opens its doors to visitors – has hosted painting sessions with the participation of a group of artists and art students at both La Parole Gallery and New York University Abu Dhabi.

The invitation to 16 talented artists, for the first time ever, came to visit Qasr Al Watan as part of the efforts aimed at preserving the cultural heritage and the arts and enhancing creative talents, as the participants painted paintings telling the story of the palace to be displayed later in the unique architectural edifice itself. The participants toured the palace and its flanks and unleashed their talents and inspiration, inspired by Arab arts and Islamic engineering and architectural designs, before adding their own personal touch to it in artistic paintings that reflect the aesthetics of the journey that visitors to the palace take. International plastic artist Claude Habib, founder of “La Parole Gallery” for plastic art, was among the participants in the painting sessions, along with a group of her students who enjoyed the opportunity to do artworks in an inspiring and unique atmosphere.

Qasr Al Watan offers visitors of all ages an unparalleled experience that makes them discover a different aspect each time they visit the palace, whether it is the outstanding architectural masterpieces in all its details or the artistic elements and the historical legacy that embraces it.