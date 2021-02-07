Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Qasr Al Watan, the unique cultural and civilizational edifice in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, will be shrouded in red until February 9, 2021, in celebration of the imminent arrival of the “Hope Probe” to its orbit around Mars.

The UAE launched the “Hope Probe” in November 2020 on the first Arab trip to explore the atmosphere of the red planet. Upon its expected arrival on February 9th, the probe will draw a clear and comprehensive picture of the climate of Mars in a space mission extending for a full Martian year, which is informed by Earth’s calculations 687 days.