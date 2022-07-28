EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The Impenetrable region, in the northern Argentine province of Chaco, received that name for its closed and thorny mountain but, especially, for the scarcity of water. In the dry season, its fauna depends on the Bermejo River to survive: tapirs, peccaries, pumas, anteaters, roe deer and other animals that inhabit this ecosystem, which is part of the Gran Chaco, the second largest forest in South America, today highly threatened by deforestation. It was on one of the banks of the Bermejo where, at the beginning of 2019, traces of a jaguar, or yaguareté as it is called in Argentina, the largest feline in the Americas, were found. It had been more than a decade since there had been any record in the area of ​​the largest predator on the continent. Those footprints were the starting point of an ambitious project carried out by the Rewilding Argentina Foundation: to recover this almost extinct species in the El Impenetrable National Park, founded five years earlier.

Thanks to the installation of camera traps, it was possible to see it for the first time: it was a young and majestic male who was baptized as Qaramtá, “he who cannot be destroyed”, in the Qom language. The first step was to lure him to sleep and install a satellite collar, which allows knowing his location and how he uses the territory almost in real time. “He walks many kilometers a day, he can do more than 30 ″, explains biologist Nicolás Muñoz at the field station that works inside the park, from where he is in charge of supervising all the movements of this 113-kilo predator. “It swims very well, it crosses the Bermejo when it wants, even in times of flood,” he adds, referring to the mighty river that serves as the boundary between the provinces of Chaco and Formosa.

View of the Bermejo River. Matias Rebak-Rewilding Argentina Foundation

The ease of crossing that natural border worries the team of scientists at Rewilding Argentina. Until 2011, much of the territory where Qaramtá moves belonged to the Italian landowner Manuel Roseo. His ranch included 250,000 hectares of forest in a very good state of conservation: almost 150,000 on the side of the province of Chaco, another 100,000 on the side of Formosa. But on January 13, 2011, Roseo was found murdered in his house along with his sister-in-law. They suffocated to death, but before they were tortured and forced to sign a forged document of sale of the coveted property.

The clumsiness of the murderers allowed their arrest and the cancellation of that real estate operation. Given the known absence of heirs, environmental organizations mobilized so that the lands were expropriated and preserved. They managed it halfway: since 2014, on the Chaco side there are 128,000 hectares of forest that have the maximum protection: they are a national park. But the situation is absolutely different on the Formosa side, where no one prevents deforestation or poaching, whose shots resound at a great distance.

To keep Qaramtá in safe territory, scientists lure him with captive female jaguars, which were rescued from zoos and circuses in different places and moved to large pens near the field station. One of them is Tania, with whom in February 2021 Qaramtá had offspring: two puppies, one male and one female. The cubs grow without human contact and now, separated from their mother, “hunt on their own”, waiting for them to stop growing and it is possible to put a collar on them and set them free.

Tania during her transfer to the corral. Matthias Rebak

When the cubs were born, Tania stopped interacting with Qaramtá and the biologists moved Isis, a female jaguar born in captivity in Brazil, there. Given the lack of interest from Isis, they tried a third, Mbareté. When they are in heat they attract the males with their bellows, which they hear for many kilometers. “We believe that there is no more (wild) jaguar in the area because no other came near nor did Qaramtá show any signs of fighting (with other males),” says Muñoz.

“With Isis there is no wave, but with Mbareté yes, they are in love,” says Estela Castellano, a resident of the La Armonía area, at the gates of El Impenetrable National Park, in the patio of her modest house. Castellano cooks for the tourists who gradually begin to arrive there, attracted by the fauna of this remote park, a five-hour drive from Resistencia, the Chaco capital. The last section to get there is along a dirt road along which domestic animals —such as sheep, pigs and horses— and wild animals (such as armadillos and peccaries) cross. The mountain hides the inhabitants, but each stick with a tire marks the presence of a house or, in some cases, hanging clothes can also be distinguished.

Estela and her husband Esteban relate, like a soap opera, the different relationships between the king of the Chaco mountain and the different females. “With Tania there was also a wave, but since she had the puppies she stopped giving her a ball and now she is looking for Mbareté”, they detail.

Other inhabitants of La Armonía also offer meals for tourists in their homes or make handicrafts to sell. Fifteen of them take turns working at the La Fidelidad campsite, recently opened in the heart of the park and reached after an hour and a half on a dirt road. Seen from the air, it is impressive: the great green mass of the Chaco mountain is crossed by that ocher scar.

There are no more than a dozen tourists who spend the night in the park, but their arrival opens a new horizon for this impoverished region of Argentina. “Many people are afraid of the jaguar because they say it attacks cattle,” admits Darío Samana, the son of small-scale cattle producers. The idea of ​​reintroducing the feline was received with suspicion at first by many inhabitants, most of whom have cows from which they obtain milk and food, but the new job opportunities contribute to a change in mentality.

Eyes point to the example of the vast wetland of Esteros del Iberá, which has become one of the main ecotourism destinations in northern Argentina. The Rewilding Foundation also works there for the reintroduction of key species that allow complex and functional ecosystems to be restored. In 2021 they released the first eight jaguars, but the idea is to simultaneously increase the populations of giant otters, pampas deer, red macaws and giant anteaters, among other species.

Fauna sighting on the Bermejo River. Matías Rebak-Rewilding Argentina Foundation

Tania, Isis and Mbareté were all transferred from Iberá. If Qaramtá becomes pregnant, the latter will return to the park in Corrientes and the puppies will be released there “to increase genetic diversity in the founding nucleus,” explains Muñoz. As in Iberá, the team’s biologists are also working on other projects, such as the release of 40 yabotí tortoises or, in the long term, plans for guanacos and deer to run free through these mountains again.