



Victor Orta will seek to reinforce the squad Seville during the transfer market that will begin next January 1. The sports director is aware that the team has significant room for improvement in some areas, one of which is the forward position. Kelechi Iheanacho has not convinced since his arrival in summer and the Brazilian Juninhoplayer of the Qarabag Azeri could end up being his replacement in García Pimienta’s squad. However, the general director of the Caucasian team does not plan to make it easy for the Nervión club.

Emrah Celikel in statements collected by the media Qafqazinfo He acknowledges that there are conversations with Sevilla although he assures that they are not willing to let Juninho go so easily: «Yes, we have received an official offer from Sevilla for Juninho, but we do not agree, it is not possible to sell him now in winter. Everyone knows that he is a very important player for our club. “But it is gratifying that a famous club like Sevilla is interested in a Qarabag footballer and at the same time shows us great respect.”

Juninho, from 28 yearshas developed practically his entire career in Brazilian and Portuguese football and it was in the summer of 2023 when he arrived at Qarabag. In the Azeri team he has scored to date 41 goals in 80 games.