Has Donald Trump received significant new support? In recent months, QAnon movement activists have been showing themselves more and more at meetings of the American president, without the latter really knowing who they are. “From what I understand, they like me a lot, which I appreciate. I don’t know much about this movement, but I have heard that they are gaining popularity,” Donald confessed. Trump.

Their leader is called Q, a mysterious anonymous who for three years has been propagating “delusional” theses on social networks. According to him, there would be a “Deep State”, a state within the state in the hands of the Clinton-Obama clan and Hollywood stars. He even accuses them of being the head of a pedophile ring.

“All research for evidence around the existence of this conspiracy centers around an anonymous, opaque leader that no one knows”, explains Joseph Vitriol, researcher at Lehigh University.

In Alamosa, Colorado’s poorest town, a family discovered their leader last June. They believe the Covid-19 crisis has been exaggerated to harm Trump. “The economy is taking off, Trump made all the difference. And this is a way to slow it down, slow down the economy, but I think people are smart, they see what is happening “, emphasizes the father. Q posts messages on conspiracy forums. Often these are instructions or clues to reveal the strategies of Donald Trump’s enemies. An online treasure hunt in which conspirators become actors. All the strength of movement.