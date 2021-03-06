His picture of the storm on the US Capitol went around the world. Now Jacob Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman”, gives his first interview – and justifies his action with a bizarre reason

Washington – Jacob Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman”, sees his role in the storming of the US Capitol * on January 6th as part of a shamanic ritual. “My actions were not an attack on this country, that is completely wrong,” Chansley told the US broadcaster CBS News in his first interview after his arrest. “I sang a song that is part of shamanism. It’s about generating positive energy in a sacred chamber ”. His intention was to “bring God back to the Senate”. That’s why he “said a prayer there.”

According to him, he even prevented other people from ransacking “this sacred space.” “I stopped someone from stealing muffins from the break room,” he explained from prison.

Storming of the US Capitol – Justice contradicts “QAnon shaman”

The US judiciary strongly contradicts this description. In the application for his arrest, the prosecutors of the US Department of Justice write that the aim of the supporters of the then US President Donald Trump on January 6th was to “arrest and murder *” MPs in Congress. Accordingly, Chansley left a note on the pedestal on which Vice President Mike Pence had recently stood saying, “It’s only a matter of time, justice will come.”

The “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley storming the Capitol. © Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP / dpa

Chansley, also known as “Jake Angeli,” is a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory. His shirtless image, buffalo horns and spear with the US flag quickly became a symbol of the storming of the US Capitol. He was arrested on January 10th. He faces a life sentence.

Storming the US Capitol – “QAnon Shaman” disappointed with Trump

In an interview with CBS News, the 33-year-old is disappointed with Donald Trump – he still wants to support him. “I still believe that he cares about the US Constitution and the American people, which is why I was so deeply hurt and disappointed that I and others were not pardoned,” he said.

Shortly before the end of his term in office, Trump pardoned over 100 people *, including his ex-chief adviser Steve Bannon. In mid-January, Chansley had also asked the then US president for a pardon – but without success *. (Alessandro Alviani) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP / dpa