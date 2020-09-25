On October 28, 2017, a man named “Q” posted strange messages on the 4chan forum in the form of questions, called “drops“. Some say he is a senior official in the US administration. Dubbed “the great awakening” or “the storm”, the QAnon conspiracy theory has contaminated social networks. They say, among other things, that there is a “deep state”, a deep and corrupt state that foments a coup against Donald Trump.



A ring of satanic pedophiles, controlling Hollywood, politics and the media, is said to be at the head of this “deep state”. The Obamas, the Clintons or the billionaire George Soros would be behind this “deep state”. Donald Trump is seen by the QAnons as the savior of the homeland, which would bring down this network. Asked about this movement, the White House ensures to distance itself. In reality, the government is complacent with the QAnon. Michael Lebron, one of the main promoters of the movement, appears with the US president in the Oval Office. In French-speaking Canada, but also in France, QAnon Facebook pages are appearing.