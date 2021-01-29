D.he reproach is monstrous. “The enemy is inside the House of Representatives,” said Nancy Pelosi, spokeswoman for the second Chamber of Congress. MEPs worried about an internal threat “in addition to what is happening outside”. Pelosi was asked what exactly she meant by the “enemy within”. Her answer: “It means that we have members of Congress who want to bring weapons into plenary and have threatened other members of Congress.”

Pelosi gave neither names nor evidence. It has not yet been proven that members of Congress directly supported the January 6th violent storming of the Capitol, which killed five people. It is currently being investigated whether MPs have previously shown some of Donald Trump’s supporters through the building or provided them with other information. At a rally, the ex-president called on his fans to march to the Capitol.

All eyes are now mainly on Republican MP Marjorie Taylor Greene, a loyal supporter of Trump, known for right-wing rhetoric and conspiracy theories. Greene, 46, was first elected to the House of Representatives last November. She is on the far right of her party. She likes to carry guns, even in Washington. In the Capitol, on Pelosi’s initiative, this has recently been banned from all MPs.

It spreads Trump’s insubstantial claim that he won the 2020 presidential election – the political core of the republican identity. Greene likes to wear a mask that says “Trump won”. While speaking in Congress recently, televised live, and questioning the outcome of the election, she wore a mask with the word “censored” on it. Previously, Twitter had banned them for twelve hours because of the spread of new false statements about the presidential election.

Before her time as a member of parliament, Greene had apparently “likes” and comments on slogans for the execution of democratic politicians on so-called social media. In a post from 2019, which she “liked” after a report on CNN, it was suggested that Pelosi could be got rid of with “a bullet in the head”.

Pelosi’s allegation to the Republicans

Pelosi did not respond directly to these reports, but accused the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives of ignoring Greene’s remarks.

She referred to other posts by Greene. Among other things, this had spread conspiracy theories after the rampage of a 19-year-old gun fool in a school in Parkland (Florida) in 2018, in which 17 people died. The crude thesis suggested by her: In truth, it was supporters of strict gun laws who organized this and another rampage at a school. She is said to have insulted a surviving youth who campaigned against the lax gun laws in Florida, including as “little Hitler”.

Pelosi criticized the fact that the Republicans now nominated Greene of all places for the Education Committee of Congress. Greene made fun of the murder of young children and young people. “What are they thinking?” Asked Pelosi, looking at the Republicans. It is “terrible” and “beyond bearable”.

Greene’s bizarre preference

Even during her candidacy for Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene was noticed with her bizarre predilection for the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory. According to her spokeswoman, she is no longer attached to her today.

QAnon should “listen,” Greene said before her election. The QAnon movement is “a unique opportunity” to turn off the “global cabal of Satan worshiping pedophiles”. With Trump you have “the president who can do that”. The supporters of the theory see in Trump a man who is discreetly supported by the military, clears up satanic and child-abusing democrats, international financiers and “deep state” bureaucrats.

Greene had also referred to Holocaust survivor George Soros as a “Nazi trying himself to continue what was not ended.” Calling Pelosi “anti-American” and a “slut,” she said, “Treason is a crime that carries the death penalty. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason. “

Trump himself said of his QAnon fans: “I heard that these are people who love our country.” When the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, the QAnon movement’s “Q” symbol was on T Shirts and banners next to Trump flag and the racist symbol of the Confederate flag.

The image of the so-called buffalo man Jacob Chansley, who describes himself as “QAnon Shamans”, went around the world. Chansley left a warning at the Capitol for then Vice President Mike Pence. On that January 6th, Pence had chaired the session of the Congress, which here certified the result of the presidential election – in other words: Trump’s defeat and Joe Biden’s victory.

Other MPs show sympathy for militias

Greene not only celebrated the QAnon theory, she also extolled so-called militias as groups that could protect the people from a “tyrannical government”. This fits in with the ideology that is increasingly spreading in the Republican Party. Other MPs also show sympathy for militias and the right-wing radical “Proud Boys”. Trump appealed to this violent group during a TV debate with Biden in October 2020: “Hold back and be ready.”

No one better than Greene shows how difficult it is for Republicans to distinguish themselves from conspiracy theorists and right-wing extremists. Kevin McCarthy, Republican minority leader in the House of Representatives, had their comments “questionable”. His spokeswoman said he was planning a conversation with Greene. But that’s about it.

Meanwhile, the Democrats are increasing the pressure. You want to expel Greene from Congress. This is possible with a two-thirds majority, but has only happened twice in the last 100 years. To achieve this quorum, 67 Republicans would have to vote with all Democrats. As of today, that is unlikely. But the parliamentary group leadership has another sensitive sanction option. It could pull Greene off the committee so that the Florida MPs in Washington could not act.

But while Greene has the support of Trump, the secret Republican chairman and puller? That should be difficult, especially since the Grand Old Party (GOP) is now paying homage to the former president – after a few critical remarks after the storming of the Capitol.

McCarty’s impressive flexibility

Kevin McCarty, the minority leader in the house, demonstrated an impressive flexibility here within a few days. Even after the violence of the pro-Trump mob on January 6th, he – with the majority of his parliamentary group, including the MP Greene – objected to the election result. Then he blamed Trump for being responsible for the violence on and in the Capitol and called for a corresponding reprimand. McCarthy took part in Biden’s inauguration, but did not verbally recognize his election victory. On Thursday he made a pilgrimage to Trump in his residence Mar-a-lago in Florida, and was photographed with the grinning loser in front of gold kitsch.

Unlike McCarthy, the Republican minority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, keeps his distance from the ex-president.

The two men should not have spoken since mid-December, McConnell made more violent accusations to Trump on January 6th with regard to his responsibility. McConnell is keeping an open mind about how he intends to behave in the impeachment proceedings that will officially begin on February 9. In addition to all Democrats, at least 17 Republican senators would be required to convict Trump. Recently, McConnell voted in favor of an unsuccessful motion that the impeachment was not constitutional.

The current dynamic within Republicans is moving towards, as before, unconditional loyalty to Trump. The party of Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan has not even found the strength to distance itself from bizarre QAnon madmen, “Proud Boys” and right-wing militias.