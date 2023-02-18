And a statement by the Tunisian presidency said: “By order of the President of the Republic, Kais Saied, the competent Tunisian authorities called Esther Lanch, who participated today, Saturday, February 18, 2023 in the city of Sfax, in a march organized by the Tunisian General Labor Union and made statements that included blatant interference in Tunisian internal affairs, to leave Tunisia.” And that within a deadline not exceeding 24 hours from the date of her notification that she is persona non grata.

He added, “It is worth noting, in this context, that the foreign relations of the Tunisian General Labor Union is a matter that concerns it alone, but there is no room for allowing any party from outside to attack the sovereignty of the state and the sovereignty of its people.”

He continued, “The power and sovereignty are in the hands of the people who love them, as the immortal trade union leader Farhat Hashad said in the speech he delivered in November 1951 after the Enfidha massacre, in which a number of the righteous martyrs claimed their lives.”

Launche had stressed, earlier, that unions are part of the solution and not part of the problem, in a clear expression of her support and support for the Tunisian General Labor Union.

Lanch called for “the need to sit at the dialogue table to negotiate and resolve the situation the country is going through.”