Tunisia (Union)

Tunisian President Kais Saied confirmed that insulting the state and its symbols is not freedom of expression, but rather amounts to harming its security and striking its unity, while he denied the existence of a tendency to sell public sector institutions in favor of the private sector.

And Saeed stressed, during his meeting with Prime Minister Naglaa Boudin at the Carthage Palace yesterday evening, that there is no room for negligence in official institutions and establishments, contrary to what is being rumored.

He emphasized that “insulting the state and its symbols is not a matter of freedom of expression, but rather rises to the level of harming its security and striking its unity.”

He pointed out that “democracy must be practiced within the institutions of the state, and it cannot be directed against its existence and unity, and whoever plays the role of the victim today, and he who contributed to striking the state and tried in every way to dismantle its institutions cannot present himself as a savior and paint every day with a new color.” As if the Tunisian people forgot what they were doing and with whom they were allied, and with whom they are allied today, both at home and abroad.

A few days ago, the Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labor Union, Noureddine Taboubi, said, “The law submitted by the government to the union regarding public contributions, institutions, and public establishments includes pitfalls and tricks in order to miss selling to the private sector in the public sector in crooked ways.”

Yesterday, the Tunisian General Labor Union approved a general strike on January 25 and 26 in land, sea and air transport, in rejection of what it described as “the government’s policy to marginalize public companies.”

And the work of the sectoral administrative body for the transportation sector, which was convened yesterday, ended with the majority of those present voting on the decision to go on a general strike in the sector, by land, sea and air, to demand “to save the sector from the miserable situation in which it is floundering and to defend the material and professional entitlements of the workers,” according to what the general secretary stated. For the General University of Transport, Wajih Al-Zaidi.

Al-Zaidi explained, in statements reported by the official Tunisian News Agency, that “the sector’s demands relate to the follow-up grant for services and safety, in addition to controlling the statute for land transport observers and activating the agreements concluded between the Ministry of Transport, the Presidency of the Government and the union, which have not been implemented for more than two years.”