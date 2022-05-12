Said Said “It is not possible to maintain this situation,” he explained, “We will not touch freedoms, but the state will not be touched, where false news is published daily…and they are all neat lies…the cabinet’s agenda is clear, while their agenda is at night.”

He stressed that “what is being circulated about the prime minister’s submission of her resignation is unfounded.”.

For her part, the Prime Minister added that “there are no resignations, as is being promoted,” saying that “a former minister is behind these rumors.”.

Saeed added, “They fabricate crises daily..and chilling acts, and we will continue to carry the trust.. If someone reaches this degree of slander and lies, how can he be entrusted with the state or a sector of the state?”

In the same context, Saeed said, “The recent fires are an organized plan behind a group that gives orders to introduce suspicion and doubt in the work we are doing.”.

He added: “Unfortunately, these very, very patriotic people almost every day arrange a topic from their sick imagination..and whoever has a disease in his heart will never be cured..once the whites and once the fires, and we saw pictures of palms, olives and cedar..meaning a daily organized plan by a group that gives orders to these people to enter distrust and skepticism about the work we do.”

Saeed concluded: “More than that, they lie every day, and the state provides them with security protection. They say that I am a dictator, while there are those who have blood on their hands, theft, arson and moral crimes.“.