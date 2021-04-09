Today, Friday, Tunisian President Qais Saeed will pay his first official visit to Egypt, which will last for three days, at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The Tunisian presidency said, in a statement, that Saeed “is paying an official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt … at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.”

The Tunisian presidency added that the visit comes “within the framework of linking bridges of communication and consolidating the rule of consultation and coordination between the leaderships of the two countries.”

“The Tunisian News Agency” indicated that the two sides will discuss “establishing new visions and perceptions that reinforce the distinguished path of cooperation existing between Tunisia and Egypt in a way that meets the legitimate aspirations of the two brotherly peoples for stability and development.”

