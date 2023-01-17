Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The shares of French coach Hervé Renard, coach of the Saudi national team, increased after he surprised everyone during the last World Cup, with a historic victory over Argentina, who became world champions at the end of the tournament.

And the French “fox” became wanted in Europe, after he had previously won the African Cup of Nations with Zambia and Côte d’Ivoire.

Renard’s name was mentioned among the list of coaches who can succeed with the “old continent” teams, but he cannot leave Saudi Arabia for free, because he is bound by a contract with “Al-Akhdar”, and if there is a clause in his contract that allows him to leave, if he pays financial compensation.

Renard’s name was mentioned among the candidates to train the Belgium or Poland national team, but the newspaper “L’Equipe” revealed that Nice is seeking to contract with him to coach the team, after the dismissal of Lucien Favre, and Didier Degard temporarily taking over the task, pending the search for a coach capable of implementing the project. club in the south of France.

The newspaper said that the Nice administration did not reveal Renard’s name, but is seeking to end the deal, because the “fox” desperately wants to return to training a French club after frequent travels.

However, some French sources denied, according to Nice officials, the existence of any contacts with Renard, while other sources confirmed that he is in the picture, and that after he rejected the offers of Belgium and Poland, he might try his luck in his motherland with Nice, especially as he said in one of his conversations The journalist recently as he talks about his future: Anything is possible.

Hervé Renard, born on September 30, 1968, is considered the first coach to win two African Nations Cups with two different teams, “Zambia and Côte d’Ivoire.” Mortsen and Angola 2010, Côte d’Ivoire 2014-2015, and Morocco 2016-2019, and he finally settled with the Saudi national team since 2019.