Iranian and Iraqi sources told Reuters that the secret visit of Iranian Quds Force Commander Ismail Qaani to Baghdad at the end of last month led to the cessation of attacks launched by factions loyal to Tehran in Iraq on American forces.

According to the sources, Qaani warned these factions of a violent American response if the factions continued to inflict more casualties on the American forces.

The sources indicated that this development indicates Iran's desire to prevent the outbreak of a broader conflict.

The sources said that Qaani met with representatives of several armed factions at Baghdad airport on January 29, less than 48 hours after Washington accused these factions of being behind the killing of 3 American soldiers at the Tower 22 military site in Jordan.

10 sources said that Qaani, whose predecessor Qassem Soleimani was killed in an American drone attack near the same airport four years ago, informed the factions that shedding American blood risked a violent American response.

The sources added that Qaani told the armed factions that they must stay away from the scene to avoid launching American strikes on their senior leaders, destroying their main infrastructure, or even direct retaliation against Iran.

One faction did not initially agree to Qaani's request, but most of the other factions did. The next day, the Iran-aligned Kataib Hezbollah group announced that it would suspend its attacks.

A senior leader in one of the Iraqi armed factions allied with Iran said, “Without Qaani's direct intervention, it would have been impossible to convince Kataib Hezbollah to stop its military operations to calm the tension.”

Since February 4, there have been no attacks on American forces in Iraq and Syria, compared to more than 20 attacks in the two weeks prior to Qaani’s visit as part of a wave of violence by factions in response to the Israeli war in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.