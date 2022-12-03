exercise humanismwhose essence is solidarity expressed in human love, supposes, in the words of the poet Octavio Paz, recognizing others, fighting for others, those who give us full existence.

Today Mexican humanism, conceptualized by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in the concentration in the Zócalo of the capital, four years after the beginning of the Fourth Transformationmarks the consolidation of the political project that began by popular mandate on December 1, 2018.

It is a matter of putting politics at the service of the people, of drawing social equality as a horizon under the concept of utopia shared by Fernando Birri, through Eduardo Galeano. And you will wonder, what is utopia for? Utopia is on the horizon, I take two steps towards it, it takes two steps away.

I take three more steps closer and he turns away. I know that I will never be able to catch her. So, for what does the utophy works? For that, it is used to walk.

That is where we move towards social justice through an essential variable, the distribution of wealth. Proof of this is related to the perceptions of the working class, belittled and neglected during the neoliberal period. It is an unquestionable premise to generate conditions that establish a true welfare state.

The minimum wage, in four years of the AMLO government, increased 90% in real terms, benefiting more than six million workers; by 2020 the participation of workers in the distribution of profits rose to 100 billion pesos; by 2021 it will increase above 200 billion. In addition, along with the 20% increase in the minimum wage, the prices of gas and light.

Supporting the working class has been a demand of the left since the times of the resistance. Half a century had to pass before the generation of 68, supported by the solidarity in the streets of the railroad workers, the doctors, the teachers and the people as a whole, came to the government to channel the popular clamor to exercise solidarity humanism.

The exercise of politics is not static. Change, mature, transform. Society, people, are always protagonists in this process. Mexico is an incorruptible witness of a political formation in its citizens, of the need to put empathy and love for others as the backbone of the other politics.

The people of Mexico celebrate four years of triumph. People participate in public discussion and take part in decision-making in the exercise of government. The popular mandate so dictates.

Mexican humanism, solidarity humanism, that is the other policy. The politics of the transformation of public life in Mexico.

We recommend you read: