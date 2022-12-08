Appointment for 10 January in Zurich (Switzerland) for the presentation of Q36.5, the new professional team (second vision) of Swiss origin whose super-consultant is Vincenzo Nibali, who retired after an extraordinary career last October. Soon after, group retreat in Calpe, Spain from January 11th to 21st. For now there are 23 riders on the team, and among them there are several Italians: Gianluca Brambilla, Walter Calzoni, Filippo Conca, Alessandro Fedeli, Matteo Moschetti, Nicolò Parisini and Antonio Puppio. Among the team’s already defined competitive commitments is the Tour of Rwanda, from 19 to 26 February.