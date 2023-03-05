Hulkenberg is back

From 2020 onwards it had become the super substitute, ready to get into the car as soon as some unfortunate colleague had a problem. Now instead, after qualifying for the Bahrain GP, Nico Hulkenberg it’s super and that’s it. The German veteran, called by Haas to replace Mick Schumacher, was the great surprise protagonist of Sakhir Saturday, taking away two satisfactions in one fell swoop: the first was the entry into Q3, not predicted on the eve, and the second the clear internal supremacy imposed on former rival Kevin Magnussen, even eliminated in Q1. Emmerich’s driver still regrets not having been able to fully play his cards in the final of qualifying: an exit beyond the track limits in turn 4 in fact led Race Direction to cancel his time trial by 1: 31.055. However, nothing would have changed on the starting grid.

Track limits marauders

“Unfortunately Q3 wasn’t perfect, but I don’t think this will ruin my day – commented Hulkenberg after getting off his VF-23 – I think it was a pretty good day. I was happy to have set good laps. I think we already saw yesterday that over the flying lap we are in a good and fairly competitive position”. But #27’s attention is already focused on tomorrow’s race, which he believes will be the real one litmus test to understand the level of Haas: “The real test will come tomorrow. I expect a very tough battle and race, but I’m excited and can’t wait to get started“, he concluded.

Magnussen disappointment

Understandably different the mood of Kevin Magnussen, who 12 months ago had experienced a fairy tale very similar to the one Hulkenberg experienced today on this same track. This time, however, an early elimination came, with only the 17th time: “On the second attempt we hit traffic at the last corner. We were all very close – the whole group was huddled together – so if you waste any time there then it’s all over. It’s a shame – admitted the Dane – but the race is tomorrow and we will try to do better. There’s still something to work on, so we’ll see how we go in the race“.