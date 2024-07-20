A step forward, but it’s not enough

Yesterday, Charles Leclerc’s day at the Hungaroring ended well ahead of the conclusion of FP2 against the barriers of turn 4. Today, the Monegasque Ferrari driver ended his Saturday, in Q3, with the sixth fastest time and the third row on tomorrow’s starting grid. A decent result, but one that certainly cannot be considered a success for the red #16.

Second-third row, as much as possible

Leclerc qualified behind his current teammate, Carlos Sainz (4th), and his future teammate, Lewis Hamilton (5th). “Am I happy today? No. This weekend the feeling was better, but the performance is not there yet,” he clarified bluntly to Sky Sport F1. However, this time the Ferrari driver knows he gave his best. The problem remains the performance of the SF-24, now steadily far from the ‘high points’ capable of taking it to the front row.

“Nothing more could have been done”

“The lap in Q3 wasn’t bad – Leclerc added – unfortunately there was something similar to what happened in Qatar in the last corner, where I downshifted [marcia] when I didn’t want to, but that’s a steering-related thing that we’ll look at. The lap, however, could have been worth a P4-P5 at most, no more. These were the team’s positions today, there wasn’t much more than what we did”. Looking ahead to tomorrow, the ambition of getting on the podium doesn’t seem within reach.