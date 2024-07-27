Second row

The Belgian GP was supposed to be Lando Norris’s big chance to reopen the World Championship and close the gap on Max Verstappen, who this weekend has to serve a grid penalty for changing the internal combustion engine on his RB20. However, qualifying, complicated by the rain, did not help the Englishman from McLaren. Norris in fact only achieved the fifth time in Q3, which then transformed into the second row on the grid thanks to the retreat of his friend-rival.

Unwelcome rain

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1, however, Norris did not express surprise at this step back from the predictions and results of the last GPs, blaming it on the weather conditions that hit the Ardennes circuit: “Honestly, I didn’t expect anything more in the rain. We are close to Ferrari and Mercedes, we are all 2 tenths or so. Maybe I didn’t do the perfect lap – acknowledged the #4 – but when Red Bull has 6 tenths of advantage it is clear that their car was much faster and had much more grip, also considering Perez’s third place, and it gave much more confidence”.

“We were missing something,” concluded Norris, “but hopefully things will turn out differently tomorrow. If the track is dry tomorrow I’m optimistic, but if it’s wet I’m not so optimistic. The goal is to win anyway.” Otherwise, it could be yet another missed opportunity.