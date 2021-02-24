Q-Games has announced PixelJunk Raiders, the latest entry in the PixelJunk series. It launches exclusively on Google Stadia on 1st March 2021.

PixelJunk Raiders is a 1970s pulp sci-fi inspired action-adventure rogue-like. The debut trailer is below:

Q-Games said PixelJunk Raiders is “exclusively developed to take full advantage of Stadia’s revolutionary features”, such as State Share and device-agnostic streaming capabilities.

Here’s the official blurb:

“In PixelJunk Raiders, players take on the role of an ambitious young mercenary sent down to the surface of Planet Tantal to rescue the indigenous Tantallian race from a mysterious Anomaly and the invading alien forces emerging from it. The arrival of the Anomaly has interfered with conventional travel, our brave but inexperienced mercenary must make use of the SYRIX 1200 avatar system to rescue the inhabitants and investigate the reasons for the Anomaly’s sudden appearance. With limited aid and armaments, the mercenary must scavenge what weapons and resources they can in order to survive. “

PixelJunk Raiders will be available to buy on the Stadia store ($ 19.99 / € 19.99) or free for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Its launch comes at a troubling time for Google’s platform. Earlier in February, Google announced it had pulled the plug on first-party game development, and just this week Stadia said it would try to fix a bug stopping people from playing Journey to the Savage Planet – a game from the studio it acquired, but whose staff it made redundant.

Despite this, Google recently said more than 100 games are due out on the Stadia store this year. Add PixelJunk Raiders to the list.