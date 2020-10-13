The Government of Paraguay has announced that there will be a third and final payment for the Pytyvõ 2.0 program. The bonus is aimed at all independent or self-employed workers affected by the economic crisis of the coronavirus. All interested parties must register in the Resimple tax regime from the official website of the Undersecretariat of State for Taxation

Third and last payment

Carmen Marín, Deputy Minister of Economy, explained that this third payment has no fund and that it will depend on the approval of a new loan that depends on several laws pending approval. “Up to a fourth payment was planned, but the availability is the deficit and we have introduced a bill that contemplates a single payment more “, said the Vice Minister of Economy, said in La Nación.

The first two payments were for the Government of Paraguay an expense of 125 million dollars. With the third payment, it will be necessary to wait for the approval of an international loan by Congress and a fourth payment is already ruled out. The new economic installment aims to help 763,000 professionals and, especially, in those sectors most affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The informal sector workers, dependent on MSMEs and listed in the Social Security Institute (IPS) who have lost their jobs during the state of health emergency and those who meet the requirements of the Law No. 6,587 / 2020 they will receive this grant. In short, the Pytvõ 2.0 program will be delivered once again in the coming days.