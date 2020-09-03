Today has started the payment of 200,000 people for the Pytyvõ 2.0 program, as detailed by Mario Abdo Benítez, president of Paraguay. Also, this week it is intended to reach the figure of 630,000 people. Several of the sectors of the economy most affected by the pandemic will be the first to receive the subsidy.

“The first Pytyvõ program reached 1,250,000 people and, well, now the second, known as Pytyvõ 2.0, which this week we will reach 630,000 people. Today we are going to start the payment and 400,000 people have already been paid in the last two weeks and it is really worth recognizing the great work that is here, “said the president during his visit to the dependencies to the direction of the execution of the program.

How to know if I am a beneficiary

The website Classify created the option in the first payment of the Pytyvõ program to know if you are chosen by the Government to receive financial aid. At the top of the page you will have to enter the identity card number and click on check.

“When the list was published on the official government sites, we saw that they all collapsed due to the number of visits, so it became very difficult to enter. Given this, we decided to publish the list in Clasipar to facilitate quick and easy access to those interested, entering the identification number, and verify if they will benefit from the payment or not “, informed Pierre Ibarrola, manager of Digital Services of the Vierci Group, to the web Last minute.

In the first phase of the program more than 1,250,000 people attended the Clasipar website to check if they appeared on the list of beneficiaries published by the Government. The website is enabled to check the list of beneficiaries of phase two of the Pytyvõ program.