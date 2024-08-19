Python swallows woman up to shoulders in Indonesia

A giant reticulated python has eaten a woman in Indonesia. This is far from the first such incident that has ended in tragedy in recent times. Pythons have hunted people on the same island at least three times since June. Sometimes, footage taken by eyewitnesses even made it onto the Internet.

Four-metre python swallows elderly woman up to shoulders

The latest victim was a 74-year-old woman named Maga (like many Indonesians, she has only a first name and no last name). On Wednesday, August 14, she went to work in the fields and did not return. Concerned relatives gathered and organized a search.

The body with snake bite marks on the head and legs was found by Maga’s daughter. It was not that far from the house. The culprit, a four-meter reticulated python, was sprawled nearby.

Eyewitnesses claim that the snake swallowed the body of an elderly woman up to her shoulders, but failed and regurgitated the prey. It did not have time to make a second attempt: local residents beat it to death.

A police spokesman in the Indonesian city of Palopo said the python apparently attacked Maga, biting and squeezing her body before attempting to swallow her.

Photo: Daniel Heuclin / Imagebroker / Globallookpress.com

In June, a missing woman was found in the belly of a six-meter snake

Two more attacks occurred in June and July. The first victim of the pythons was 50-year-old Farida. The woman disappeared on June 6 when she was going to sell at a local market. The path led through the forest, where she was ambushed by a giant snake.

The search for Farida was organized by her 55-year-old husband Noni. When he managed to find her things, he suspected the worst. Then fellow villagers joined him, combed the surrounding area and noticed a python with a huge belly. The snake, according to various sources, was five or six meters long.

The people who gathered cut open the snake’s belly and found a woman inside. Footage taken by an eyewitness shows locals cutting up the snake’s carcass. They covered the victim’s body with a blanket.

The python swallowed Farida whole, clothes and all. It appears to have sunk its teeth into her leg first, then wrapped itself around her body and began to crush her. When it was done, it swallowed its prey, starting with the head.

In June, a reticulated python swallowed a woman who was going to get medicine for her child.

Exactly one month later, the next attack occurred. Srirathi, 36, disappeared on July 2: she went to get medicine for her sick child and did not return.

Relatives went looking for the woman. Srirathi’s husband, Adianza, 30, found her clothes and slippers about 500 metres from their home in Siteba village. Shortly after, the man spotted a large python near the trail.

Adianza called his fellow villagers for help. Together they ripped open the python’s belly and found the woman inside. The reptile had apparently wrapped itself around her and then swallowed her whole.

There have been seven fatal python attacks in Indonesia since 2017

Indonesia is home to reticulated pythons, which are considered the largest snakes in the world. They can grow to over seven meters in length. The snakes ambush their prey by coiling around it and squeezing it until it stops breathing, and then swallowing it whole. This is what happened in all of these cases.

Reticulated python attacks have happened before, but not as often. In 2023, an eight-metre python strangled and ate a farmer. A year earlier, a woman from the Indonesian province of Jambi suffered the same fate. Another high-profile case occurred in 2018, when the body of a 54-year-old woman was found in the belly of a python.

There were at least four fatal reticulated python attacks on humans in Indonesia from 2017 to the summer of 2024. Three attacks in less than three months, in June, July, and August 2024, is rare.