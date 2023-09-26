The programming language Python it has become one of the most popular and influential languages ​​in the programming world; With clear syntax, an extensive standard library, and an active developer community, Python has become a favorite choice for a wide range of applications, from website creation to data analysis and artificial intelligence.

In the following paragraphs, you will discover the history of Python, the reasons why it came into being, its known applications, and even how it was used to develop video games. In the end, we will see how Python has influenced the world of programming.

Its history and the birth of Python

Python was created by Guido van Rossum, a Dutch programmer, and its development began in the late 1980s; the first public version, Python 0.9.0, was released in February 1991.

The name “Python” is a tribute to the British comedy group Monty Python, of which Guido van Rossum was a fan. van Rossum’s initial goal was to create a programming language that was easy to read and write, with a clear and intuitive syntax. This differentiated it from many other languages ​​of the time, which often had more complex and difficult syntaxes.

Because he was born

The main reason behind the creation of Python was the need for a programming language that was easy to learn and use; Guido van Rossum was tired of the complexities of languages ​​like C++ and wanted a language that was more accessible to everyone, from beginners to experts, This is why Python was designed to be a language that allowed you to write code quickly and readably.

This design philosophy has made Python extremely popular among developers, especially when it comes to prototyping and agile development.

Known applications made in this language

Python is widely used in a wide range of applications. Some of the best-known areas include:

Web development : Frameworks like Django and Flask allow developers to create dynamic and scalable web applications using this language.

: Frameworks like Django and Flask allow developers to create dynamic and scalable web applications using this language. Data analysis : This language has become the de facto standard for data analysis thanks to powerful libraries like NumPy, pandas, and Matplotlib.

: This language has become the de facto standard for data analysis thanks to powerful libraries like NumPy, pandas, and Matplotlib. Artificial intelligence and machine learning : Python is widely used to develop machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms thanks to libraries such as TensorFlow, Keras, and scikit-learn.

: Python is widely used to develop machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms thanks to libraries such as TensorFlow, Keras, and scikit-learn. Automation and scripting: Well it’s also a popular choice for writing automated scripts and automating repetitive tasks.

Video games programmed in Python

While it is not known for being the primary language used in large-scale video game development, this simple programming language has been used for creating indie games and small projects.

One of the best-known game engines that uses Python is Pygamewhich simplifies 2D game development and is also used for creating educational games and rapid prototypes.

The link between Python and Linux

Python and the Linux operating system have a very close and complementary relationship. This relationship has been critical to the success and diffusion of Python in open source software development and systems administration. Here are some of the main reasons why Python is so intimately linked to Linux:

Scripting language for Linux : It is in fact widely used as a scripting language in Linux environments and thanks to its simplicity and extensive standard library, system administrators use this programming language to automate routine tasks, manage system services and configure system resources.

: It is in fact widely used as a scripting language in Linux environments and thanks to its simplicity and extensive standard library, system administrators use this programming language to automate routine tasks, manage system services and configure system resources. Open source development tools : Many of the major open source libraries and tools used on Linux systems are written in this language, including tools such as Ansible, SaltStack, and OpenStack, which simplify IT infrastructure management and application deployment.

: Many of the major open source libraries and tools used on Linux systems are written in this language, including tools such as Ansible, SaltStack, and OpenStack, which simplify IT infrastructure management and application deployment. Integration with the Linux kernel : Avrau noticed by doing “sudo apt update” that libraries related to this language often appear, it is in fact used to create high-level interfaces for the Linux kernel and this allows developers to create applications that interact directly with the operating system, such as device, process management systems and performance monitoring tools.

: Avrau noticed by doing “sudo apt update” that libraries related to this language often appear, it is in fact used to create high-level interfaces for the Linux kernel and this allows developers to create applications that interact directly with the operating system, such as device, process management systems and performance monitoring tools. Cross-platform application development : The language in question is known for its portability and ease of cross-platform development, and developers can write applications with it on Linux and then easily port them to other operating systems, such as Windows or macOS, with few changes.

: The language in question is known for its portability and ease of cross-platform development, and developers can write applications with it on Linux and then easily port them to other operating systems, such as Windows or macOS, with few changes. Friendly development environment : Linux offers an ideal development environment for Python, and Python developers can take advantage of a wide range of tools and text editors available on Linux, such as Vim, Emacs, and Visual Studio Code, to write and debug their code.

: Linux offers an ideal development environment for Python, and Python developers can take advantage of a wide range of tools and text editors available on Linux, such as Vim, Emacs, and Visual Studio Code, to write and debug their code. Community support: The open source community that revolves around Linux is very active and often shares resources and libraries written specifically with compilers of this programming language and this makes it easier for Linux developers to access additional resources for their work.

It can be said that this programming language and Linux are natural partners in the open source ecosystem and systems administration. The flexibility, portability and simplicity of Python integrate perfectly with the philosophy of Linux, which promotes accessibility and customization of software. This synergy has contributed significantly to the growth and success of both technologies in the world of development and IT.

Conclusions

In conclusion, Python is a powerful and versatile programming language that has had a significant impact on the developer community.

Its inception by Guido van Rossum as an easy-to-learn and use language has made Python an ideal choice for a wide range of applications, from web applications to data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Its continued growth and evolution make it an essential tool for developers around the world, and its influence extends far beyond the world of programming, also influencing other sectors such as education and scientific research. Python is an example of how a well-designed and accessible programming language can make a difference in creating successful software.