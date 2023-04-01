Home page World

Large amounts of blood spurt over the man’s head and torso after the python’s attack. © Joey Zayne/Facebook/Screenshot

A man in Australia discovers a giant python while hiking. When he is not looking, the animal attacks him. Snake experts warn.

Cairns – Encountering a snake while hiking shouldn’t be uncommon in Australia. The country is known for its countless reptile and insect species. Since snakes in particular are considered to be extremely shy of people, they usually do not pose a great danger to hikers. However, a hiker from Queensland had to experience first-hand that there are exceptions to this.

kind Python (Pythonidae) distribution Mainly in Africa, South and Southeast Asia and Australia Nourishment birds and mammals Size Up to over six meters

Attack by a python: Wanderer is initially enthusiastic in the video

Joey Zayne was unsuspectingly walking the Behana Gorge Trail in Cairns, Queensland when he suddenly spotted a giant python in a tree. Instead of fleeing, the man pointed his cell phone camera at the animal and continued filming even as the snake moved towards him over a branch. “Beautiful snake just above the path,” Zayne says in the video dailymail have said yet.

As the Australian hiker bent down to pick up his water bottle, the python reportedly attacked him in an entirely unexpected manner. “I didn’t see it coming. it was crazy I had no idea she was so close to my face.” Compass Media the man. The snake hit Zayne on the side of the face. “It felt like someone slapped me in the face.”

The python narrowly missed the Australian hiker’s left eye. © Joey Zayne/Facebook/Screenshot

Python attack in Australia: Video shows blood pouring down man’s face

The Australian immediately felt blood pour down his face. The 2.5 meter long snake had injured him with its fangs above his left eye. Zayne, who is said to own a Python himself, speculated aloud dailymail, the snake was waiting for a bird and was confused by it. So she attacked.

How 7news reported, snake experts warned the public after the incident: “If you see a snake, just give it a wide berth,” said David Walton of Cairns Snake Removals. The Australian Ministry of the Environment also pointed out that snakes should not be harassed. The animals therefore usually do not attack without reason. It can only become dangerous when they feel they have to defend themselves. Pythons are not venomous but have many sharp teeth. (tt)

Not only in Australia, but also in Germany there are some poisonous animals. In Bremerhaven there has already been one several times Poisonous snake discovered and caught by the fire department.