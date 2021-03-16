In the American Everglades National Park, Florida, a dark tiger python bit the face of a reptile lover who caught it. The video was noticed by the Daily Mail.

The footage shows how 32-year-old Nick Bishop (Nick Bishop), who calls himself “Screamer”, is holding a meter-long reptile. She tries to escape, opens her mouth threateningly and bites the man’s hand several times. Bishop continues to talk about his prey and pays little attention to python bites, calling him “a naughty little snake.”

Suddenly the snake bites him in the face. Bishop grabs the bite. When he removes his hands, it is clear that the python has bitten him under the eyebrow, almost touching the eye. Blood flows from the wound. “Well, we call it a love bite,” a reptile lover tries to laugh it off.

“That asshole caught me and nearly took my eye out. I knew he was going to bite, but I had no idea that he was aiming for my face until it was too late, ”Bishop explained later. He noted that he was still lucky, because everything could have ended much worse.

Nevertheless, the American urged not to be afraid of snakes. He explained that they only attack people if they feel threatened by them.

Dark tiger pythonstend to grow up to 3.7 meters in length. These non-venomous snakes accidentally came to Florida from Southeast Asia about 30 years ago, bred in the Everglades region, which occupies the southern quarter of the peninsula, and began to exterminate the local fauna. The state has repeatedly organized contests for python hunters to reduce the number of invasive species. A monetary reward is paid for killed snakes.