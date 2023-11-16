Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Split

As Russia tries to encircle Avdiivka, Ukraine reports one of the deadliest days for Putin’s troops in the war.

Kyiv – The General Staff of the Armed Forces Ukraine reports extreme losses for Russia. On Wednesday (November 15th) there were Ukraine war As many Russian soldiers were killed as last on October 19th. Nevertheless, observers see progress by Russia in eastern Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine are fighting in the war over Avdiivka

The British Ministry of Defense reports advances by the Russian army near the heavily contested eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka. “Russia is almost certainly trying to use a pincer movement to encircle the city,” it said, citing intelligence. The advances are said to have brought the Russian army close to the Avdiivka coking and chemical plant, which is currently held by Ukrainian soldiers.

Fighting for the city of Avdiivka: The Ukrainian military reports one of the deadliest days for Russia in the war. (Symbolic photo) © Sergei Supinsky/AFP

The industrial complex represents a strategically valuable position in the north of the city on an important main road. The plant produces the fuel coke and various chemicals. In the event of a Russian takeover of the industrial plant, this could make it more difficult to supply the Ukrainian defenders.

Images of the Ukraine War: Great horror and small moments of happiness View photo series

London suspects “significant Russian losses” in fighting in Avdiivka

The coking and chemical plant offers Ukrainian soldiers “a local defense advantage and Russian forces are likely to suffer significant losses,” the British Ministry of Defense said.

In total, the Ukrainian side reports that 1,330 Russian soldiers were killed within 24 hours. This would bring the number of killed and wounded on the Russian side to a total of 315,620. This information cannot be independently verified. Russia generally keeps quiet about its own losses in the war. (nhi)