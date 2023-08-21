Ducati’s answer to KTM

“Bagnaia made two incredible starts”. Brad Binder after conquering the front row in Qualifying he hoped to be able to exploit the ‘slingshot’ start of the KTM to set up the Sprint and the Austrian Grand Prix as race leader in an increasingly sophisticated MotoGP in which chasing means exposing the front tire to the pressure rise due to aerodynamic flows.

Francesco Bagnaia, on the other hand, left the South African no chance, leaving his pitch like lightning thanks to a job that Pecco defined “invisible updates“ which made all the difference over the weekend in Austria where Ducati sent a clear message to the ambitions of KTM’s rivals (Pit Beirer went too far, emphasizing that in 2024 the goal is to win the championship).

The test driver Michele Pirro to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP went into more detail about the ‘invisible updates’ which also led Ducati to have its own personal ‘slingshot’ when the traffic lights go out: “Perhaps for those who are at home watching TV, they think that 5 seconds of advantage may be just a few, but for those who have been doing this sport for many years and especially in a MotoGP of this level, who also come home to KTM, they can only feel pride in their work. that we have done and above all the little things that Pecco has brought to the track. Bastianini is also making a comeback, he had a few hiccups in the race today, but he’s getting competitive again and did an incredible warm-up, so he too will be back at the top soon. Pecco was exaggerated. I’ve learned over the years that it’s always difficult when you deliberate things and bring them to the track, because every rider has his own style. In the MotoGP of now it’s a matter of details, but bringing them to the track in the race for our reference rider who appreciates and uses them is thanks to the whole group and what we’ve created over the years, from the official team to the test team. We are a great group, and if these are the results, we are all happy. At Misano, after all the starts I’ve made, I started to feel dizzy because you’re starting differently. What I can say is that if you did a 0-100 start in 2.3 seconds rather than 2.38 seconds, the sensation is important, but the entire release system must work. It’s true that you lower the bike, but then you have to take the corner and you have to brake, so there are many things that have to be deliberated and repeated several times to ensure that there are no problems in the race that could compromise the results, so this is our priority. You should replace a piece that has guaranteed you effectiveness anyway with one that doesn’t have much mileage in terms of development and testing. Everything that was brought to the track, such as the fairing and the lowering device, worked and we were able to start twice in front of the KTMs. I had already started testing something at Mugello, even as a wild card, but 3 months have gone by and now it’s decided for the other riders. I’ve been racing for 25 years, and all the systems, especially aerodynamics, have evolved a lot. We’ve really reached extreme levels and aerodynamics, with the power and brakes we have now, have become fundamental, so acceleration and cornering are the result of aerodynamics, and this allows us to be effective or not. An incredible evolution has already been made since last year, to the point that now you wouldn’t be able to ride a bike without wings”.

What was declared by Michele Pirro had been underlined by Jorge Lorenzo in our interview. European manufacturers have more courage in bringing innovations onto the track that do not have the so-called ‘test kilometres’ behind them aimed at ensuring that the component works and is safe. Ducati, KTM and Aprilia take more risks than Honda and Yamaha and in today’s MotoGP this is the attitude that can quickly lead to a technical gap so important as to relegate eight-time world champion Marc Marquez to twelfth position.