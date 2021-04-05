F.Bundesliga club 1. FC Union Berlin was surprised by a questionable pyro show by its own supporters at the derby against Hertha BSC. “We were neither involved nor did we order fireworks. We didn’t know anything about it, or anything like that, “said Christian Arbeit, Head of Communication at Union, after the 1: 1 (1: 1) on Sunday evening:” We were involved in the deletion, but nothing else. “

The encounter in the An der Alten Försterei stadium had begun, accompanied by countless rockets and lots of pyrotechnics. For around three minutes on Sunday evening, deafening noise could be heard from the fireworks. On a video that the “Bild” newspaper published online, it could also be seen that fireworks were set off on the stadium roof. Directly below, a fire broke out on the roof of a sales stand that had to be extinguished.

Fireworks had also been ignited behind the home stand on the forest side. “The path is very close to the stadium on public grounds, so you can easily walk there and shoot a rocket into the evening sky,” said Arbeit. The game was not affected by the action. Fans were not allowed in the capital city duel in the stadium due to the ongoing corona pandemic.

“To be honest, I didn’t even notice that something was burning,” said Oliver Ruhnert, Union’s managing director of professional football, after the game at Sky. “How that can happen is relatively simple: people probably got together somewhere and then thought somewhere that they had to set an example. Personally, I don’t need that either. On the other hand, you have to keep saying: We play the Bundesliga here and nobody can be there. It’s always difficult for people. ”You don’t want the actions, but you have to understand the people who couldn’t be there, said Ruhnert.