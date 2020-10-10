The investigation started less than a year ago after the arrest of the driver of a go fast near from Argelès-sur-Mer. Six suspects were remanded in custody.

Seven people were indicted, six of whom were remanded in custody in the Pyrénées-Orientales after the dismantling of Franco-Spanish drug trafficking, reports France Bleu Roussillon Friday, October 9. Another suspect remains under judicial supervision.

In all, 10 people were arrested during these operations carried out on Monday by the Guardia Civil and the gendarmerie. On the Spanish side, a man was imprisoned. These arrests took place in particular in Pollestres, Bages, Toulouges, and Elne, four towns near Perpignan. These are men aged between 20 and 30, from the department and already known, for some, to the police services. They are suspected of criminal association, and face up to 10 years in prison.

The investigation lasted a little less than a year. It started after the arrest by the surveillance and intervention platoon of the Argelès-sur-Mer gendarmerie, on December 11, 2019, of the driver of a go fast. Thanks to a joint work of the French and Spanish forces, the investigators go back to several individuals suspected of participating in drug trafficking to supply the market in the Pyrénées-Orientales.

In addition to the arrests in France, the Guardia Civil unearthed four cannabis production sites. A total of 3,400 feet were found in hangars, notably in Figuères. Three people were heard from across the Pyrenees, one of whom was imprisoned. Eleven kilos of grass were also recovered.

“What is different in this case is the scale of production, which shows intensive production. recognizes the public prosecutor of Perpignan. According to Spanish officers, these “factories” produced up to 20 kilos of drugs per week for France. The business was lucrative: during the seizures, French investigators got their hands on 150,000 euros in cash, 40,000 euros in bank accounts, six luxury vehicles and various valuables.

This operation, initially called “Ninja 66” before becoming “Stup 66”, required a lot of work on the part of a dozen French investigators (from both the Pyrenees-Orientales gendarmerie and Montpellier). It is also the result of an agreement, a “trust” and relationships “intense” which both Spanish and French gendarmes rejoice in.

Since 2018, three other large-scale Franco-Spanish operations have been carried out to fight drug trafficking. Operation “Kudeta” in November 2018 led to the indictment of 26 individuals. Another, named “Cokethau” highlighted heroin trafficking, triggering the remand in custody of 16 people in March 2019. Finally, operation “Evoque” made it possible to arrest 26 traffickers on each side of the border.