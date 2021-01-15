#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

800 m³ of buried household waste, mainly plastic, rose to the surface after the Tech flood (Pyrénées-Orientales), the result of storm Gloria in January 2020. Local residents are now trying to clean up the banks of the river. “We collect the waste of our elders” explains Yolane Gaudot, member of the association Bien vivre en Vallespir. “We took out hundreds of tires. Occasionally, we find clothes “ complete Stéphane Pauquet.

More than 7,000 tonnes of waste to be collected

These volunteers have already collected three tonnes of waste, but between 7,000 and 10,000 tonnes are still buried. Michel Coste, mayor (various left) of the town of Céret says: “These were common practices in the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s: landfill. We had open dumps by our rivers”. It will take at least two more years to dig up and treat all of these polluted soils.