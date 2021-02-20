Nearly 70 hikers had to be evacuated on Saturday after the disaster broke out at the Col d’Ibardin. These are poorly controlled burn-off fires, fueled by mild temperatures and gusts of wind up to 200 km / h.

A fire broke out at midday, Saturday February 20, at the Col d’Ibardin (Pyrénées-Atlantiques), on the Basque Franco-Spanish border, reports France Bleu Pays Basque. Several dozen hectares have been affected. No injuries are currently to be deplored.

By late afternoon, 73 hikers had been evacuated: 28 from La Rhune, using the little train reactivated for the occasion, and 45 other hikers from the Col d’Ibardin. A barn was destroyed by flames on the Ascain side. The flame fronts in Ibardin and Ascain are still not under control. Nearly 80 firefighters are mobilized and requested the reinforcement of the Landes barracks. Diversions have also been put in place to prevent motorists from accessing the area. For their part, the Spanish firefighters have announced that they will use canadairs.

According to firefighters, the fire started because of a burnout [technique de préparation à la culture par brûlage des terres] poorly mastered in Bera in Navarre, Spain. The fire was subsequently fueled by the temperature of more than 20 degrees as well as by the gusts of wind of 100 km / h recorded on Saturday morning in Socoa (Pyrénées-Atlantiques) and at nearly 200 km / h on the heights of ‘Iraty (forest shared between Spain and France).

The prefect of Pyrénées-Atlantiques, by decree, prohibited the incineration of standing plants on Saturday afternoon until Monday, February 22.