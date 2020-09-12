Of the 24 residents who tested positive, only one showed symptoms, but his condition was not serious. Residents have been isolated and visits prohibited.

Twenty-four residents and two employees of an nursing home in Oloron-Sainte-Marie (Pyrénées-Atlantiques) have tested positive for the coronavirus, reports Friday September 11 France Blue Béarn Bigorre.

>> Find the latest information on the Covid-19 pandemic in our direct

This source of contamination was spotted on Friday. All of the 97 residents of the nursing home were tested Thursday after the discovery of a first case. One of the residents, suffering from another illness, was tested on Wednesday as a precaution. Of the hundred tests carried out, 26 have come back positive: 24 among residents, and two so far among the agents, who have not yet all been tested. Of the 24 residents who tested positive, only one showed symptoms, but his condition was not serious.

The residents were therefore isolated, meals served directly in each room and visits prohibited. The great age of the residents (one of them is a hundred years old) encourages the hospital to take the most precautions, and to take the initiative if these positive cases were to be treated in serious condition.

The health authorities expect to count in all about thirty cases in this cluster once all the results are known.