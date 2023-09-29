Cairo (dpa)

Mustafa Fathi scored four “super hat-trick” goals, leading Pyramids to sweep the Rwandan army 6-1 during their match today, Friday, in the second leg of the 32nd round of the African Champions League.

With this great victory, Pyramids, which is participating for the first time in the African Champions League, qualified for the round of 16 (groups).

Mustafa Fathi assumed the starring role for Pyramids, after scoring four “super hat-trick” goals in the 18th, 56th, 61st and 82nd minutes, while the other two goals were scored by Walid Al-Karti and Mohamed Al-Shaibi in the 21st and 70th minutes, while the Rwandan army’s only goal was scored by Mapoma in the 86th minute from a penalty kick.

The first-leg match, which was held in Rwanda last week, ended in a goalless draw, with Pyramids advancing to the round of 16, winning the aggregate of the two-legged matches 6-1.