Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

Pyramids revealed the truth about what was reported in the Egyptian media, during the past hours, about a bid to Zamalek, to join the Tunisian international Ferjani Sassi, in exchange for the waiver of the striker John Antwi, in addition to a sum of money.

Official sources in Pyramids denied to “Al Ittihad”, everything reported in the various Egyptian media, about all the names that have been linked to the club, and indicated that those names seek to link themselves with the Pyramids Club through their agents, with the aim of increasing their prices in the transfer market, at a time when The club did not think of any player at all, and settled with the deals concluded this season.

The sources indicated that the club did not make any offer to Zamalek, which has strong relations with its management, in addition to not thinking of buying Hossam Hassan, the Smouha striker, and no official offer was made to join him, either to the player or to the Alexandria club.

Famous Egyptian sports programs had linked Sassi, the Zamalek player, with Pyramids, as did the same thing with Hossam Hassan, which the Pyramids administration described as “rumors” that are not true at all.