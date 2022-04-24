Lumumbashi (DPA)

TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo ended the march of its guest, Pyramids of Egypt, in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup, after beating them 2-0, today, Sunday, in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the continental competition.

TP Mazembe reached the semi-finals of the tournament, after a 0-0 draw with Pyramids in the first leg, which took place in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, last Sunday.

Christian Kofi opened the scoring for Mazembe in the 33rd minute, compensating for the penalty kick he missed in the 13th minute, while Philips Konzombe added the second goal for the hosts in the 44th minute.

TP Mazembe set a date in the semi-finals of the tournament with the winner of Al-Masry Al-Portsaidi and Morocco’s Berkane Renaissance, where the return match will take place between them later today “Sunday” in Morocco, noting that the first leg, which was held in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, ended with the victory of the Egyptian team 2-1 TP Mazembe is seeking to regain the continental title that he has been absent for 5 years, having previously crowned the Confederation in 2016 and 2017.

Orlando Pirates of South Africa reached the semi-finals of the continental competition, after winning 4-3 on penalties over its guest Simba of Tanzania. This is the same result that Simba defeated the nicknamed “The Pirates” in the first-leg match that took place in the Tanzanian capital, Dar es Salaam, last Sunday.