Super Smash Bros. was in charge of opening the first 2021 Nintendo Direct, and he did it by introducing the new fighter of the game.

This time he fooled fans into believing it was bonus content from Xenoblade Chronicles 2; however, he soon revealed the truth.

Pyra and Mythra They will join the roster with an interesting set of movements that you will surely want to try, and if you did not see them, we leave them below.

From what we could see Mythra will serve as an additional skin for Pyra, although you can change them at will during the games of super Smash Bros.

If this is not enough, you can combine your attacks with those of Rex to launch devastating combinations.

This new fighter does not yet have a final release date; however, it could come to the game in March.

The holders of the DLC will be able to obtain it easily, although mastering it will present a challenge for all Super Smash Bros.

This little trailer introduction could not leave out Shulk, who we saw appear at the end of the video with a few words.

The new fighter looks promising and it will be difficult to master it.

If you want to be among the first to try this character, you can purchase the Fighter Pass for $ 29.99, and it will give you access to six other fighters.

If you are new to the game, you will probably want to purchase the first expansion pack, which costs $ 24.99 and will give you access to Joker, the hero of Dragon Quest, Banjo and Kazooie, Terry Bogard, and Byleth.

Pyra and Mythra They will force players to come up with new strategies to counter them, but you still have plenty of time to prepare before they hit the battlefield.

