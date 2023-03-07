“Despite our repeated warnings, the United States deliberately continues to exacerbate the situation,” said a statement from the North Korean Foreign Ministry, reported by the North Korean Central Agency.

“The recent joint air maneuvers clearly show that the US plan to use nuclear weapons against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is being advanced at the level of an actual war,” the statement stressed.

Talk about nuclear weapons

North Korea confirmed, on Saturday, that its nuclear weapons guarantee the balance of power and holds Washington responsible for the collapse of the international arms control system.

Pyongyang accused Washington of being responsible for the collapse of the international arms control system, and said its nuclear weapons were a just response to ensure peace and stability on the Korean peninsula.

And the North Korean Foreign Ministry considered that the United States, South Korea and Japan exceed the limits of danger, and therefore it cannot be tolerated with that.

US sanctions