North Korea said Thursday that the docking of a US submarine equipped with nuclear weapons at a port in South Korea “may meet the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons.”

“I remind the US military that the increasing deployment of the strategic nuclear submarine and other strategic means may be subject to the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons as defined by the DPRK’s legislation on nuclear force policy,” North Korean Defense Minister Kang Soon Nam said in a statement.

The White House announced, on Tuesday, that a US nuclear-armed submarine would dock in South Korean ports for the first time in four decades.

South Korean President Yoon Sok-yul, who has sought to strengthen relations between Seoul and Washington in the face of growing North Korean threats, visited an “Ohio”-class submarine on Wednesday in the southern port of Busan.