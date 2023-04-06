maneuvers with nuclear strategic bombers

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published a commentary by Choi Joo-hyun, who described it as an international security analyst, criticizing the exercises as “a catalyst to push the situation on the Korean peninsula to the point of explosion.”

“The reckless military confrontation hysteria of the United States and its henchmen against the DPRK is pushing the situation on the Korean Peninsula into an irreversible catastrophe…to the brink of nuclear war,” the article said.

“Now the entire international community hopes that the dark clouds of nuclear war hanging over the Korean Peninsula will clear up as soon as possible,” he added.

The “international security analyst” said the allies had crossed the “limit of tolerance” and that Pyongyang would respond by exercising its war deterrence through “offensive action”.

North Korea views such maneuvers as rehearsals for an invasion, and has recently responded with a series of banned weapons tests.

Pyongyang has also conducted in recent weeks what its state media described as an underwater test of an unmanned torpedo capable of carrying a nuclear weapon, as well as an intercontinental ballistic missile launch.

Officials in Seoul and Washington have been warning since early 2022 that North Korea may conduct its seventh nuclear test imminently.

Meanwhile, Washington and Seoul have strengthened their defense cooperation in light of the growing threats.

“The continued deployment of key US strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula is an act in support of the US determination to defend South Korea,” the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that the American B-52H bomber was redeployed to the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday, about a month after its last participation in the region.

He pointed out that Wednesday’s maneuvers also included an advanced South Korean F-35A fighter jet.

Washington has repeatedly reiterated its “firm” commitment to the defense of South Korea, including the use of “the full range of its military capabilities,” which includes “nuclear capabilities.”